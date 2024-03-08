Why China is sending its own police to Hungary

Chinese police will be stationed in Hungary as part of a security deal between Beijing and Budapest, Germany’s Die Welt newspaper first reported this week.

The agreement, which “deepens cooperation in areas including counter-terrorism, combating transnational crimes, security and law enforcement capacity building under the Belt and Road Initiative” is raising alarm bells that Hungary, a NATO and EU member, is undermining European security goals.

China has previously stationed police in countries including Italy and Serbia, although Italy pulled out of its agreement following uproar over the secret police stations across the world monitoring Chinese citizen dissent overseas.

China watchers and human rights groups are worried China is amping up transnational repression in Hungary as Budapest becomes more economically linked to Beijing. But the police situation could also be a more symbolic gesture of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s more radical foreign policy approaches compared to the EU and NATO.