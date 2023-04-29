The rise of Nigerian owners of European football clubs

African football clubs could force a paradigm shift in the sport’s power dynamics through their ownership of stakes in European teams. Through those stakes, they are strengthening their bargaining power with the sport’s global elite. Over time, that may help to redress a lopsided dynamic that often leaves African clubs and local agents as the price-taker in the multibillion-dollar market of player transfers.

European clubs regularly send scouts to Africa seeking bargains for developing players. But instead of cashing in at the first offer, clubs like Remo and Sporting stand to maximize return on investment when their young players pass through associated “half-way houses” abroad, says Osasu Obayiuwana, an African sports journalist and football governance expert. The sister European clubs could provide facilities that accelerate African players' development.

It’s a persuasive model where most African leagues are failing to provide clubs with varied revenue streams from gate fees, television rights or merchandising. In Nigeria, for example, notable clubs are owned by state governments and the playing staff serves at the pleasure of the incumbent governor who may not prioritize sports investment. In January 2022, players of Heartland FC staged protests over 11 months of unpaid salaries while wearing their jerseys and flip flops.

Private clubs understandably aim for less embarrassment and more commercial success. In the Sporting Lagos case, operators drawn from Nigeria’s startup and sports business worlds run admin and business development, attracting partnerships with brands like Pepsi and a renewable one year deal with Klasha, a venture-capital-backed fintech startup, to be the club’s jersey sponsor. Representatives for Sporting and Klasha declined to say how much the deal is worth.

In Sheffield, meanwhile, Mmobuosi continues to pursue his interest in the club that gained promotion to the English Premier League last week. He refuted reports that his interest had cooled, disclosing a $9 million payment he said has already been made to the company that owns Sheffield United as part of the acquisition process. Back in Nigeria, an investment company Mmobuosi owns is advertising an initiative to invite private investment in the local league.