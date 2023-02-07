South Africa’s Spurs sponsorship plan is under threat

The South African tourism agency's plan to sponsor English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur is in jeopardy because several government insiders want to cancel the proposed deal, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The agency has been "summoned" to appear before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, its chairwoman Tandi Mahambehlala said. The agency can expect a grilling from the10-member multi-party committee.

Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The sponsorship deal would involve spending £42.5 million (around 900 million rands). Rwanda’s government has a similar sponsorship deal with Tottenham’s north London rival Arsenal as part of its "Visit Rwanda'' marketing campaign.

The proposal has been widely criticized in South Africa by those who say the cost is too high given the country’s economic problems linked to chronic energy shortages.

South Africa’s tourism minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, held a meeting at the weekend with members of the South African Tourism board to discuss the matter, according to the people who spoke to Semafor Africa on condition of anonymity. She does not have the authority to interfere in the independent agency's operations but sternly told the board to review the proposal, according to the people.

One of the people said the tourism board plans to hire a company to conduct a forensic review of the deal. The person said that approach was discussed with Sisulu at the meeting.

Three members of the 12-person board resigned on Friday amid the growing controversy around the plan.

There appears to have been no competitive bidding process, which makes this whole matter irregular," said the tourism spokesman for the main opposition Democratic Alliance party.

South Africa’s presidency said it had not been briefed on the reported sponsorship. “We do not think spending so much money in the manner that is being suggested will be justified," said President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesman, Vincent Magwena.