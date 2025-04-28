Ethiopia’s state-owned Ethio Telecom records lackluster IPO

The News
Ethiopia’s state-owned Ethio Telecom sold only 10.7% of shares in its initial public offering aimed at boosting investment in the country’s struggling economy.
The mobile operator raised 3.2 billion Ethiopian birr ($24.5 million) from the 47,377 investors who took part in the IPO, a small fraction of the $240 million it had hoped to drum up, despite extending the deadline.
Ethio Telecom now says it will look at a second round of sales aimed at attracting foreign investors, admitting that a decision to only offer shares to Ethiopian citizens last year had not worked.
The poor IPO showing follows earlier failures by Ethio Telecom to attract foreign investors: French-owned Orange and Emirates Telecommunication Group both pulled out midway into negotiations with the government.
The Ethiopian government had intended to sell 40% of its shares in Ethio Telecom. It has also been in negotiation with the African Development Bank to help finance digital growth. In January, Ethiopia launched its first securities exchange in five decades.
With nearly 80 million customers, Ethio Telecom has the highest number of subscribers in one African country.
Samuel’s view
This new development comes at a difficult moment for the federal government as its effort to liberalize key economic sectors, including telecommunication and banking, appears to be generating minimal interest from both local and international investors.
Ethio Telecom, one of Ethiopia’s most profitable government-owned enterprises along with Ethiopian Airlines, previously had a monopoly on the local market. But it is now facing competition from Kenya’s Safaricom and potentially others if the country eventually licenses other players.
While Safaricom became Ethiopia’s first privately-owned telecom company, it has not had an easy run. There have been claims that it has been penalized by the regulator’s favoritism toward the state-owned enterprise while also being unable to expand its services in certain regions due to the recurring conflicts that have engulfed the Horn of Africa nation.
Despite liberalizing key sectors of the economy, floating the local currency, and negotiating billions of dollars in conditional loans from the IMF, Addis Ababa continues to struggle with high inflation and lukewarm interest from foreign investors.
Room for Disagreement
Zemedeneh Negatu, CEO of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Capital, is adamant that Ethio Telecom can still attract investors.“Ethio Telecom is well-positioned to maintain its market leadership and will likely deliver steady dividend income over the long term, with gradual share price appreciation, supported by its robust financial performance and strategic growth initiatives,” he said.