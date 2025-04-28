Ethiopia’s state-owned Ethio Telecom records lackluster IPO

Ethiopia’s state-owned Ethio Telecom sold only 10.7% of shares in its initial public offering aimed at boosting investment in the country’s struggling economy.

The mobile operator raised 3.2 billion Ethiopian birr ($24.5 million) from the 47,377 investors who took part in the IPO, a small fraction of the $240 million it had hoped to drum up, despite extending the deadline.

Ethio Telecom now says it will look at a second round of sales aimed at attracting foreign investors, admitting that a decision to only offer shares to Ethiopian citizens last year had not worked.