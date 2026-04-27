WHCD suspect charged as ballroom fight builds

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro dropped her investigation into the Federal Reserve last week, but she’s already got a new high-profile case: the alleged White House Correspondents’ Association dinner gunman.

Prosecutors in her office filed charges against Cole Allen today, including “attempted assassination of the president.”

Meanwhile, Pirro’s boss, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, held up the foiled plot as proof that President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom is “essential” to his safety. Blanche urged a preservationist group suing to block construction of the ballroom to drop its “frivolous lawsuit.”

Carol Quillen, head of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said the group is moving forward in a statement to Semafor: “We are not planning to voluntarily dismiss our lawsuit, which endangers no one and which respectfully asks the administration to follow the law.”