South Africa hunts for nuclear talent abroad as new reactor plans advance

South Africa is hoping to lure back engineers working abroad as part of a recruitment drive to ramp up nuclear power capacity and ultimately supply about a tenth of the nation’s electricity, the country’s most ambitious energy project in decades.

The plan aims to attract skilled migrants and South African expatriates, especially those working in the United Arab Emirates, which hired large numbers of local engineers during the build-out of its Barakah Nuclear Plant over the last decade.

It forms part of a $120 billion-plus energy roadmap aimed at stabilizing South Africa’s electricity grid and transitioning away from the nation’s longstanding reliance on coal. The nuclear component, targeting 5,200 MW of new generation capacity by 2039 — is the most contested pillar of a strategy that includes a major expansion in solar, wind and gas to power infrastructure.

But state-owned entities — from power utility Eskom to energy regulators — tasked with pulling off one of the most sweeping energy projects on the continent are facing a severe shortage of skills.

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The urgency was underscored in parliament last week, where the National Nuclear Regulator CEO Ditebogo Kgomo told lawmakers that the government was casting a wide net to source reactor operators, safety specialists, and engineering consultants.

“The 168 people we currently have are not enough to be able to undertake the work related to the expanded program,” she said. This recruitment drive is designed to provide immediate technical support while local “talent pipelines” are rebuilt, Kgomo added, creating a knowledge transfer bridge between South African teams and international specialists.