Chinese hackers outnumber FBI cyber agents by 'at least 50 to 1': FBI director

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday outlined the extent of China's hacking program, saying that their hackers outnumber the FBI's cyber agents "by at least 50 to 1."

"To give you a sense of what we’re up against, if each one of the FBI’s cyber agents and intel analysts focused exclusively on the China threat — on nothing but China — Chinese hackers would still outnumber FBI cyber personnel by at least 50 to 1," Wray testified in a House Appropriations Committee hearing.

He said that China has stolen more personal and corporate data from the U.S. than all other nations combined.

"Today’s cyber threats are more pervasive, hit a wider variety of victims, and carry the potential for greater damage than ever before," Wray said. "You can take China. A key part of the Chinese government’s multi-pronged strategy to lie, to cheat and to steal their way to surpassing us as the global superpower in cyber."