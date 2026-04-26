Militant surge in Mali challenges Russia-backed security

A coordinated wave of attacks by jihadist militants and separatists erupted across Mali this weekend, intensifying scrutiny of the country’s reliance on Russian support as security rapidly deteriorates.

Mali has faced years of escalating insurgent violence; the ruling military junta, which pledged to restore stability in a 2020 coup, turned to Russia for assistance in its counterinsurgency campaign.

But violence has not abated: Mali’s defense minister was reported killed on Sunday, and Russian mercenaries were forced to withdraw from key positions as fighters launched one of their biggest attacks since 2012.

Russia has a “heavy military hand without a political strategy to address the root causes of violence” in Mali, the Carnegie Endowment wrote.