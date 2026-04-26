Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Kenya’s Sawe breaks 2-hour marathon record

Apr 26, 2026, 6:21pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line to win the men’s elite race in the London Marathon
Matthew Childs/Reuters

Kenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe made history at the London Marathon on Sunday by becoming the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours in a competitive race.

Sawe finished the race in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds, shattering the previously held men’s marathon world record, set by the late Kelvin Kiptum at the 2023 Chicago Marathon, by about a minute.

Sawe was not alone: Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha finished 11 seconds behind him on Sunday, also beating Kiptum’s record.

The two-hour marathon has long been seen as a major barrier in athletics; reflecting on his victory, Sawe told reporters, “I have shown them nothing is impossible; everything is possible.”

Lauren Morganbesser
AD