Uncommon bonds: Federal Reserve independence

Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., told Semafor last week that he wants Congress to pass a bipartisan bill that would protect the Fed against administration attempts to encroach on its independence, even after Trump walked back earlier comments targeting Powell.

“I would suggest — if my Democrat colleagues agree with me that reinforcing the Fed’s independence is a critically important issue — then I think we can achieve an understanding there legislatively,” Lucas, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee’s monetary policy task force, said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

No specifics have been decided, Lucas said, but “there are provisions of Dodd-Frank we’re looking at,” a reference to the 2010 banking legislation passed in the aftermath of the financial crisis that began in 2008. Lucas added that the prospective bill would also give Republicans the opportunity to “make corrections” that would block the Fed from acting as a “a social policy and environmental policy enforcer.”

Democratic members of the Financial Services panel are expressing at least mild interest in the idea — though there’s some hesitation about embracing it right away. That’s because there’s a worry that speaking too positively could feed the impression Trump already has the legal ability to fire Powell, said one person familiar with their talks who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.

“I have a lot of respect for Congressman Lucas, and I’m always willing to look at opportunities to work together,” Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., told Semafor.

Vargas, the top Democrat on the monetary policy task force, added: “We agree that the independence of the Federal Reserve is critical, and in my view, our current regulations to preserve it are strong. I’ll be watching closely to ensure the Trump administration respects those laws and will continue my work to defend the central bank’s independence.”

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., offered a blunter quip when asked about Lucas’ idea at the World Economy Summit: “I’m glad to know that Frank Lucas is opposing the destruction of the American capitalist economy.”

Later, he said he was open to bipartisan work on issues like the Fed and cryptocurrency regulation, though he made clear the independence of the central bank shouldn’t be up for debate.

“As a Democrat, I’m supposed to say the president is lawless, the Constitution is in flames, all we’re going to do is resist,” Himes said in an interview Wednesday. “But my job is to try to try to advance the interests of my constituents and the country. So, yes, I’ll work on a bipartisan crypto bill.

“And damn right I’ll work on — again, it sort of makes me laugh, are we really going to litigate whether we should have an independent Federal Reserve?” Himes added. “Because if so, we’ve got a long way to go in terms of real bipartisanship.”