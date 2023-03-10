China's internet is obsessed with taking back a panda from Memphis

The internet conversation on Ya Ya took off in December after the Memphis Zoo announced that Ya Ya and Le Le, another panda at the zoo, would be returned to China "within the next few months" as their loan for the animals had not been renewed.

Soon after, Chinese social media users began celebrating the announcement, while sharing videos and photos of what appeared to be the two pandas frail, malnourished, and lethargic at the zoo. Rumors of the pandas' deteriorating conditions and the zoo's overall mismanagement had long been the subject of speculation, with some western animal-rights groups like In Defense of Animals starting petitions in 2021 to return the pandas back home.

But tensions soared further when Le Le died last month after spending more than 20 years at the facility. Many online, including In Defense of Animals, said he had died of neglect, but a necropsy conducted in partnership with Chinese scientists found that he had been suffering from heart disease.

Still, some Chinese state media have continued to fuel theories of neglect, with the Global Times suggesting that the alleged mistreatment of the animals is just another symptom of strained U.S.-China ties.

"As China's national treasure and a 'friendly messenger' symbolizing friendship of the Chinese people, could giant pandas become victims of the 'hysterical neo-McCarthyism?'" it said in an editorial on Thursday. "When even giant pandas are affected and implicated, it indicates that the China-US relations are already quite bad."