Disney sues DeSantis, claiming he weaponized government power

Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, claiming he orchestrated a retaliation campaign against the company.

The lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by Semafor, claims that the governor's actions — including handpicking an oversight board for the special taxing district surrounding Disney World — have threatened Disney's business.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, claims that DeSantis orchestrated a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company and was involved "at every step."

In response to the lawsuit, DeSantis's communications director Taryn Fenske said in a statement: "We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state."

Fenske said the suit is "yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law."