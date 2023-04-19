2024 Republicans see opening in DeSantis' Disney battle

DeSantis’ rivals know his war on Disney is core to his political image on the right and they seem eager to dirty it up early in the campaign.

Trump is one of several 2024 names raising the issue. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie slammed DeSantis during a Semafor event on Tuesday over the situation, accusing him both of betraying conservatism by getting in “the business of business” and being outsmarted by Disney.

"That’s not the guy I want sitting across from President Xi and negotiating our next agreement with China, or sitting across from Putin and trying to resolve what’s happening in Ukraine, if you can’t see around a corner that [Disney CEO] Bob Iger created for you," Christie said.

Stand for America, a leadership PAC associated with Nikki Haley, seized on DeSantis’ half-joking comment he might build a state prison next to the park in a press release: “Who can relax enough to enjoy visits with Cinderella or Goofy knowing murderers, rapists, child predators, and other violent criminals sit within walls just a few hundred yards away from their children?”

And in February, former Vice President Mike Pence argued that seeking to punish the company for opposing the bill went beyond what he would do “as a conservative, limited-government Republican.”

A DeSantis spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a tweet, DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin argued that the Florida governor’s efforts against Disney do represent conservatism, as they “had extraordinary special privileges and an unfair special advantage compared to other businesses in the state.”

Whether targeting DeSantis over Disney is a winning message remains to be seen, particularly if the governor is able to keep the focus on the crux of the education bill — which was widely lauded by conservatives when he signed it into law — that began the battle in the first place.

“I don't think there's a lot of sympathy amongst GOP presidential primary voters for Hollywood entertainment conglomerates,” Justin Sayfie, who served as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s spokesman and top policy advisor, told Semafor. “It's not hard to see how the debate over Disney can turn into a debate over whether five-year-old children should be instructed on gender issues in public schools.”

Trump’s attack also highlights another ongoing development in the slow-moving 2024 race: The former president and his orbit aren’t trying to out-conservative DeSantis on every issue. Trump’s son Don. Jr also recently pushed back on conservatives’ new war against Bud Light (after its parent company sponsored a post by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney), calling for an end to the boycott in a video last week.