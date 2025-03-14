CoreWeave serves as bellwether for AI in soft IPO market

One cloud computing company is trying to cut through the economic noise to become a herald of the artificial intelligence IPO scene despite a soft market and few attempts by competitors.

Earlier this month, New Jersey-based CoreWeave filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission a plan to list on the public market. While CoreWeave hasn’t disclosed its IPO date, The Information reported it expects to list later this month.

CoreWeave’s attempt comes during a massive slump in the IPO market. In the last three years, the number of tech companies entering the public market hit decade-lows. And while the overall IPO count crept upwards since 2022, it’s far from the bustling activity that marked years prior. Tumbling US stocks in recent weeks haven’t instilled confidence in the market either. Major stock indexes, including tech ETFs, are largely down on tariff and inflation concerns since President Donald Trump took office for the second time.

CoreWeave, which calls itself an “AI hyperscaler,” rents out GPUs, CPUs, and other computing equipment to tech companies so they don’t have to purchase and maintain their own. Its IPO would represent one of the first in recent years from a major company supporting the expansion of AI, making it a bellwether for both the tech industry and how the public market perceives AI in the years ahead.