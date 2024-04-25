rotating globe
J.D. Capelouto
Apr 25, 2024, 10:16am EDT
Europe

Russia embraces K-pop and anime as sanctions limit Western entertainment

Attendees of the Toguchi cosplay festival in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Title icon

The News

Young Russians are warming to anime and K-pop as wartime sanctions limit access to Western entertainment.

Moscow hosted an anime festival last year, and the owner of a K-pop dance school told Reuters that she hosts thousands of students across three large Moscow studios.

Russia saw spikes in sales of K-pop albums and books after Western artists canceled concerts following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian business newspaper Kommersant reported.

Local concert promoters are reportedly interested in bringing K-pop acts to Russia, but that may prove difficult for an industry that goes to great lengths to appear politically neutral.

