K-pop stars shun bright colors as South Korea heads to the polls

South Korean voters go to the polls Wednesday to choose the country’s parliament in a legislative contest seen as a referendum on the leadership of President Yoon Suk Yeol, two years into his five-year term.

Yoon has sought to boost the economy and the county’s birth rates, and pursued closer security ties with the United States and Japan. But he’s suffered low approval ratings, and the opposition party that currently holds a narrow majority in the 300-seat parliament has undercut some of his policy efforts. Recently, thousands of doctors went on strike over Yoon’s plan to drastically increase medical school admissions.