Mike Johnson saved Ukraine aid. Will donors care?

Speaker Mike Johnson is being re-evaluated in political circles after breaking with conservative rebels to pass Ukraine aid — and that includes among donors.

Taking over for Kevin McCarthy and his vaunted fundraising operation, large donor money has been slower to pour in so far. Now, both Johnson’s critics and supporters are waiting to see whether his decision on the national security package changes things.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the rebels threatening to oust Johnson, is making the case that the speaker’s ability to raise cash will only get worse from here as it becomes clear he’s reliant on Democrats to maintain his position at all.

“Even if he were able to change the rules in order to hang on to power and form some coalition with Democrats, he can’t win speakership next year, and frankly, the donors aren’t inspired to talk to a speaker who’s a lame duck,” Massie said on Fox Saturday, echoing similar comments he made on CNN earlier last week.

Others have also speculated the vote could cost Johnson with smaller donors, who are more likely to be plugged into the MAGA networks that led the charge against the aid bill and are currently threatening to primary incumbent Republicans they view as moderate.

“The animus against him is coming from the grassroots who are mad over his capitulation to send aid to Ukraine without border reform,” a senior House Republican aide told Semafor.

But some in GOP fundraising circles see Johnson’s latest move as a potential turning point, not only because more traditional major donors agree with him on the merits of Ukraine assistance, but because they see his newfound decisiveness as a sign he may be able to stick around.

“He achieved some conservative wins, helped America lead, and neutralized a challenge from the far right — all of this will earn him credibility with Republican donors, including with those who have been skeptical of his ability to navigate a razor-thin majority.” one former senior Republican aide familiar with political fundraising operations, told Semafor.