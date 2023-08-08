China wants to limit facial recognition use, with exceptions

China’s new proposed facial recognition laws aim to limit their use in the private sector, while leaving the scope of its use wide open for national security purposes.

According to the draft guidelines by the country’s internet regulator, the technology will be explicitly banned from identifying race, ethnicity, religious belief or health status without consent from users. But there are exceptions for the government’s use of the technology for national security purposes.

We’ve curated reporting and commentary on the proposed laws and how China has been using facial technology.