South Africa’s clean energy push

New clean energy projects, due to be connected to South Africa’s grid by 2030, will generate 32GW of energy, the government said, roughly equivalent to the electricity generated by the entire fleet of coal-fired power stations operated by state utility Eskom.

Details of the renewable energy plan are laid out in the latest report by Operation Vulindlela, a government-wide program to cut red tape and accelerate reforms. It shows global developers such as EDF Renewables and Enel Green, alongside turbine suppliers Vestas and Siemens Gamesa, expanding their pipelines as regulatory bottlenecks ease.

Infrastructure developers and financiers are among more than 130 entities that took part in the government’s consultation process for the new transmission expansion program, which is estimated to be worth more than $30 billion.