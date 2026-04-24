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Mozambique, Rwanda worst-hit by Iran war: ratings agency S&P

Apr 24, 2026, 9:05am EDT
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A petrol station in Kigali.
Godong/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Rwanda and Mozambique are the two sub-Saharan African countries most exposed to the Middle East war, the ratings agency S&P said, as surging fuel costs and disrupted trade routes threaten to derail fragile economic recoveries.

Rwanda faces a crisis due to its 71% export dependency on Middle Eastern hubs while Mozambique’s vulnerability stems from a junk-rated sovereign credit rating and thin foreign currency reserves that leave little room to absorb external shock, according to an S&P report.

The firm also said South Africa and Nigeria, two of the continent’s largest economies, are somewhat protected from the war’s impact, at least at a macro level: South Africa’s deep capital markets and low foreign-currency debt shield it from volatility, while Nigeria’s rising oil export revenues help offset the fallout of a 65% jump in local fuel costs.

A chart showing fuel imports as a share of total goods imported into sub-Saharan Africa versus the rest of the world.
Tiisetso Motsoeneng
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