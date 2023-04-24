Rupert Murdoch's management grows erratic

Fox News allies Monday were already spinning Carlson’s firing as the product of wise leadership seeking to tamp down the flames of American division. But that explanation makes no sense. Carlson’s most divisive causes, like defending January 6 rioters, were hardly new. And three people who worked closely with Murdoch for years laughed off the notion that the nonagenarian had experienced a sudden attack of conscience, after standing by Carlson for years despite complaints from top Republican leaders including Mitch McConnell, multiple major advertiser boycotts, and even internal clashes between the host and top members of Fox News brass.

Some Fox employees pointed Monday to the lawsuit by Carlson’s former producer alleging rampant sexism on the show. The other subject of her allegations, producer Justin Wells, was also fired Monday. Others suggested that emails from Carlson deriding management that had emerged in the Dominion lawsuit — and perhaps other, redacted ones — were the last straw.

But while both reasons may be true, they’re not new revelations: Fox has tolerated employee grumbling about executives for years. Carlson was famously independent of his nominal boss, news division CEO Suzanne Scott, who along with Lachlan Murdoch made the decision late last week to fire Carlson.

What does seem to have changed was the rate at which Rupert Murdoch is making aggressive moves on the fly. The Dominion settlement was hashed out quickly, just a few hours before the Fox chairman was set to take the stand.

And two people close to Fox told Semafor that Carlson was blindsided by Monday’s decision, which he was told about in the morning immediately before Fox announced the move publicly.

Even small details about Murdoch’s recent behavior have been somewhat perplexing.

I was surprised when, after finding his email in the Dominion discovery documents earlier this year, the News Corp CEO seemed willing to respond to questions on the record. He gamely responded to several queries I had about the television show Succession and Elon Musk’s stewardship of Twitter.