Rupert Murdoch plans to replace Wall Street Journal editor with Brit

Reuters/Matt Alexander

News Corp. executives in London have told associates they expect the editor of the Sunday Times, Emma Tucker, to take the top editorial job at the Wall Street Journal.

Tucker would replace current editor in chief Matt Murray, according a senior News Corp employee and a person who has spoken to Times of London executives.

A seasoned editor with stints at the Financial Times and the Sunday Times, Tucker has been on the shortlist for the job in the past. A former Dow Jones executive told Semafor that when he was considering replacements for then-editor-in-chief Gerry Baker in 2018, Rupert Murdoch flew both Murray and Tucker to Los Angeles to discuss the job.

Murray declined to comment on the plans in a brief telephone conversation and Tucker didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. A spokesperson for Journal parent Dow Jones declined to comment.