Trump administration’s new counterterrorism plan will likely be ready in a month, White House adviser says

White House adviser Sebastian Gorka said Wednesday the administration’s new counterterrorism plan will likely be ready in a month — and will “utterly, completely” differ from the prior government’s approach to domestic terrorism.

At Semafor’s World Economy Summit Wednesday, Gorka — US President Donald Trump’s counterterrorism czar — confirmed he’s in the “final stages” of working on “the US national security policy for terrorism writ large.” Notably, the Trump administration did not produce a domestic counterterrorism plan during its first term, and this was the first time Gorka confirmed he’s working on such a plan.

“Whether you’re trying to kill human beings or whether you’re using a Molotov cocktail against a car dealership because you disagree with the founder politically, all of those are acts of terrorism,” Gorka said.

AD

The Trump administration has targeted anti-Tesla protesters around the country, and the president recently suggested they should be deported to El Salvador.

Gorka said that his recent comments suggesting that critics of Trump’s deportation policy were providing “material support” to terrorists and that they should be charged with a felony crime were taken out of context.

“We will not be using the counterterrorism enterprise against those who politically disagree with us,” Gorka told Semafor’s Shelby Talcott. He stressed that his remarks meant that the administration would only target those who provide financial support to terrorist groups.

AD

“If you are actually supporting a threat group, … you have committed a felony,” Gorka said.