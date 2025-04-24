FedEx CEO says ‘things are changing by the minute’ in global supply chains

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said Thursday that the global shipping and logistics company was prepared to deal with the “operational complexities” triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Still, “things are changing by the minute,” he said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC. “So far things are OK, but I can’t tell you what happens next week.”

The uncertainty, he said, has raised the question of whether global supply chain infrastructure can physically clear all the packages and freight moving across the world: “It’s going to be a very different dynamic.”

However, Subramaniam said the COVID-19 pandemic provided lessons that have helped “prepare FedEx for this world where disruption seems to be the norm.”

“While nobody cared about supply chains before the pandemic, now supply chains are part of every boardroom conversation,” he said, “and so we have evolved our mission to make supply chains smarter for everyone.”