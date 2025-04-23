Choppy waters for GOP’s Medicaid cuts

When Republicans get into the details of cutting Medicaid spending to pay for tax cuts, things get pretty perilous.

Consider Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., who on Monday floated shrinking the federal government’s 90% share of Medicaid expansion for states that opted to expand the program under the Affordable Care Act (Georgia is one of 10 states that have not expanded the program). He said on Fox Business that “we are going to ask the states to pick up and pay some additional percentage.”

By Tuesday evening, congressional Democrats were hammering the plan, while Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., distanced himself from the idea.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso suggested earlier this month that Republicans would look at imposing work requirements, ending benefits for undocumented immigrants, and making sure people aren’t enrolled in multiple states as ways to save money through Medicaid adjustments.