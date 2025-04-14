How Barrasso plans to wield his Republican whip

John Barrasso keeps a leather whip from Wyoming on display in his leadership office just off the Senate floor. He hasn’t had to use it yet to corral Republican votes… yet.

The Wyoming senator is preparing for perhaps the toughest grind of his political career, as Republicans look past their clash over sequencing President Donald Trump’s agenda and toward passing it. Republicans agree about extending expiring tax cuts, but many of them diverge from there about corresponding spending cuts and which taxes to prioritize.

When a final bill comes to the Senate floor, it will be Barrasso’s job to find 50 votes for it. Republicans needed almost a full calendar year to pass their 2017 tax cut package, but Barrasso wants “to get this done much sooner than that.”

“Not because of some deadline date, but because the sooner we can get our comprehensive economic plan in place, the better it’s going to be,” Barrasso told Semafor in an interview. “The more certainty people have that their taxes aren’t going to go up, the more certainty people are going to have as investors to make commitments to our economy.”

Taxes are one of the few things congressional Republicans seem to have much sway over in Washington these days, as Trump’s unilateral tariff regime causes economic upheaval and he reshapes government through executive actions. So when Barrasso says he wants to provide certainty to investors, he’s reflecting congressional Republicans’ thinking about how they can help stabilize the economy while Trump fights a trade war.

It will be a huge challenge, one that requires wrangling big personalities in both chambers of Congress and the Trump administration. Barrasso’s colleagues say he’s got the light touch needed.

“He’s kind of a finesse guy,” said his junior Wyoming senator, Cynthia Lummis. “Going between the Senate, the House and the White House these days is kind of a high-wire act for all of them. And he’s right in the middle of it.”

Medicaid is already emerging as a flash point that could sink the entire endeavor if Republicans cut too aggressively. Barrasso is not from a state that expanded Medicaid after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, but many of his GOP colleagues are.

He has ideas about how to save money on Medicaid without cutting benefits: Restrict the ability of states to offer health coverage to undocumented immigrants, impose work requirements on Medicaid expansion recipients, and end the practice of double-paying insurers for people who move to a new state.

“I listen to the members. And talking to members, they realize there is a lot of waste and fraud and abuse in Medicaid right now. No one wants to cut anybody who Medicaid was designed to help,” Barrasso said.