US approves $60 billion in Ukraine aid

The US Senate has passed a sweeping foreign aid package including $60 billion in military aid and economic support for Ukraine, sending it to the White House where President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.

Tuesday’s bipartisan vote officially brings an end to a months-long struggle in the US Congress to pass additional support for Ukraine, which is grappling with a wave of Russian drone attacks on energy infrastructure and other targets while running short on ammunition.

The House passed the Ukraine assistance package in a bipartisan vote over the weekend, after House Speaker Mike Johnson bucked warnings from conservatives in his party and brought the measure to the floor.

The funding passed the Senate as part of a broader package that also includes aid for Israel and Taiwan, a measure to allow the transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine, and a bill that would force ByteDance to sell off TikTok. The vote was 79-18, a significant feat given divides within the Republican Party over Ukraine assistance and within the Democratic Party over aid to Israel.

During a press conference, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer credited bipartisanship with moving the bill across the finish line and singled out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is among the most vocal Ukraine supporters in Washington.

Biden said in a statement following the vote that he plans to sign the bill into law and deliver a national address “as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.”