Tesla reports 55% drop in profit as Chinese competitors dominate

Tesla on Tuesday reported a 55% drop in profit, yet another sign that the once-dominant electric carmaker is struggling amid intense competition from Chinese automakers.

The EV giant posted revenues of $21.3 billion in Q1, according to CNBC, equating to a 9% drop and its biggest year-on-year fall since 2012.

Analysts began forecasting trouble for Elon Musk’s EV empire after Tesla announced price cuts in China at the weekend. Similar price cuts were seen in the U.S. and Germany as sales slumped in Q1, and the company recently announced a 10% reduction in its global workforce.

Investors have become increasingly worried about the sustainability of Musk’s business plans. Reuters this month reported that Tesla had scrapped plans for its cheapest EV yet — seen as critical to compete with Chinese competitors — though Musk denied the report. He instead unveiled plans for a new robotaxi that features no steering wheel, another move which has unnerved employees and is ”[plunging] Tesla into chaos,” Bloomberg reported.

Tesla is accelerating the production of “new vehicles, including more affordable models,” according to a memo in a presentation to shareholders, CNBC reported.