Tesla deliveries fall in face of Chinese competition

Tesla reported 386,810 global deliveries in this year’s first quarter, an 8.5% dip from last year, as the electric vehicle giant struggles in a highly competitive market flooded by Chinese startups. It marked a decline in Tesla’s quarterly deliveries for the first time in nearly four years.

Tesla’s production also declined 1.7% year on year, according to the company’s Q1 report. Investors seemed unnerved by the news, with Tesla’s stock price dropping by about 6.5% on Tuesday.

Once the dominant EV player, the Elon Musk-owned company has been challenged by slowing consumer demand and low prices offered by Chinese competitors. It’s also facing increasing competition from new players like smartphone maker Xiaomi entering the EV arena.