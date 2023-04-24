Why is Jamaal Bowman so angry?

Earlier this month, Rep. Jamaal Bowman walked outside of the House chamber and barked at reporters with an assignment: Ask Republicans “why the hell you won’t do anything to save America’s children.”

He was loud. He was frustrated. And he was in his element.

The scene ended in a viral confrontation over gun violence between Bowman and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. “Calm down?” he yelled at the Republican member. “Children are dying!”

It was only one of several recent confrontational moments that seemed designed to set the internet on fire. There was a robust debate on the steps of the Capitol with Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. over the GOP’s 2024 candidates, which they reprised on CNN on Wednesday night (with clips traveling far and wide online). Earlier this month in Lower Manhattan, Bowman shouted to reporters that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. “needs to take her ass back to Washington and do something about gun violence” while countering her rally protesting Donald Trump’s indictment.

But as Bowman recounted the scene outside of the House chambers with Massie, he focused on someone else.

AD

“Then I saw Hakeem — this is hilarious — like, walk past and kind of just bounce,” he told Semafor, referring to Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The implication: The more reserved and cautious Jeffries didn’t want anything to do with a high-octane spectacle he might have to comment on.

Bowman’s a former New York City school principal who ran as an outsider in 2020 against the local political machine (Jeffries endorsed his opponent, former House Foreign Affairs chair Eliot Engel) and unseated a longstanding incumbent. He kept a lower profile in his first term, where daily business was disrupted by the pandemic, which claimed the life of his mother, and the House was still reeling from the Capitol riots.

This year, however, he’s found his niche as an unapologetically brash, openly defiant politician who uses his platform to rally activists. Nor has he been afraid to stand out on policy: He was one of the few members to defend TikTok while it came under fire from just about every corner of politics.

In doing so, Bowman says he’s reminding Americans “Black men are not a monolith” and that there’s more ways to get out their message than President Obama’s more placid approach, which Jeffries has followed.

He illustrated the contrast by comparing hip hop artists: “Hakeem is more like Jay-Z and I guess I'm more like Busta Rhymes,” he said.