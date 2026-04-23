‘Baffling’: Trump’s podcaster problem runs deep

Podcaster Joe Rogan may just be moving past his feud with President Donald Trump over the Iran war, but he’s an outlier in the broader “manosphere” that’s voicing dissent as the conflict nears the two-month mark.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Rogan — fresh off a White House visit — dismissed online speculation that their rift runs deep. Rogan insisted a viral clip of Trump putting his hands on his shoulders at a recent Ultimate Fighting Championship wasn’t a tense exchange, but rather the president delivering good news about taking up the cause of psychedelic therapy research at Rogan’s urging. The podcaster’s reply? “Thank you, sir,” he said. Notably, he didn’t criticize the war in the episode.

But even if the White House’s efforts to court Rogan proved successful, Trump has more work to do. Of the 14 longform “bro” podcasts Trump appeared on during his 2024 presidential campaign, eight of the hosts have questioned or criticized the war, while just two have endorsed it.

One example is Theo Von, an actor and comedian who endorsed Trump in 2024 after having him on his show. Von initially reacted to the war by calling it “scary” and on Monday went further, describing Trump’s threat to wipe out Iranian civilization as “insane.”

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“What regular person is this helping?” Von asked of the Iran war in his episode this week. “I just don’t know. I don’t understand.” Von called the war “f*cking baffling.”