UK passes controversial bill to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scored somewhat of a political win after the U.K. parliament on Monday passed his highly contested bill to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite the country’s Supreme Court ruling it unconstitutional last year.

The bill’s passage follows days of debates between the House of Commons and the House of Lords over amendments to the draft law, which will see some asylum seekers who arrive illegally in the U.K. be sent to Rwanda to have their claims processed.

The legislation faced fierce political and legal challenges. Last November, the U.K.’s highest court said that Rwanda was not deemed a “safe” third country and sending refugees there would endanger their human rights.

In response, Sunak — who has staked his reputation on the legislation — introduced an emergency bill to prove that Rwanda was a safe country, which lawmakers passed with a majority, reviving the controversial policy.

MPs have been divided on the Rwanda deportation bill, which was first drafted in 2022 under Boris Johnson’s government. Moderates cautioned against the potential for human rights violations while nationalists thought it wasn’t enough of a deterrent to migrants crossing the English channel.

Around 6,000 people have made the journey to the U.K. via small boats so far this year. More than 100,000 asylum cases have been in limbo since London signed an agreement with Kigali in April 2022.

Britain has already paid Rwanda £240 million ($298 million), while Sunak’s government could hand over an additional £50 million after the bill’s passage, The Guardian said. According to The Times, other countries including Costa Rica, the Ivory Coast, and Armenia have also been considered as options if the Rwanda plan proves successful.