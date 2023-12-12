Does Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda bill stand a chance?

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was desperately lobbying support from conservative lawmakers ahead of a vote on a controversial migration policy that would send asylum seekers who arrive illegally in the United Kingdom to Rwanda.

Sunak seeks to revive the plan, which the UK Supreme Court ruled last month as unsafe and a breach of British and international law. He filed emergency legislation that declared Rwanda a “safe” country for asylum seekers.

Lawmakers are split on the bill — with moderates mostly supporting the bill, but cautioning against potential human right violations, while far-right MPs are unhappy that it is not tough enough and want to bar migrants from having any legal means to appeal deportation.

Conservatives have repeatedly failed to reduce immigration and though the number of asylum seekers arriving by boat to the U.K.this year has decreased by a third compared to last year, the issue still remains a sticking point for Brexit campaigners.

Only 29 Conservative lawmakers will need to vote with opposition parties for the bill to sink.