Does Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda bill stand a chance?

NEWS
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was desperately lobbying support from conservative lawmakers ahead of a vote on a controversial migration policy that would send asylum seekers who arrive illegally in the United Kingdom to Rwanda.
Sunak seeks to revive the plan, which the UK Supreme Court ruled last month as unsafe and a breach of British and international law. He filed emergency legislation that declared Rwanda a “safe” country for asylum seekers.
Lawmakers are split on the bill — with moderates mostly supporting the bill, but cautioning against potential human right violations, while far-right MPs are unhappy that it is not tough enough and want to bar migrants from having any legal means to appeal deportation.
Conservatives have repeatedly failed to reduce immigration and though the number of asylum seekers arriving by boat to the U.K.this year has decreased by a third compared to last year, the issue still remains a sticking point for Brexit campaigners.
Only 29 Conservative lawmakers will need to vote with opposition parties for the bill to sink.
SIGNALS
Government summons MPs home to vote
There’s a “narrow landing strip” for the legislation, said home secretary James Cleverly, who supports the deportation bill and recently traveled to Kigali to sign a new migration and economic treaty with Rwanda. But in a sign that the government has weak support, Conservative, Labour, and Scottish National parties have all withdrawn permission for their MPs to be absent from the House of Commons on Tuesday — so as to ensure that they will vote, the Financial Times reports. Though climate talks were reaching a “crisis point” at COP28, the UK’s climate change minister Graham Stuart was reportedly recalled early to vote on the bill. The Labour party, which currently leads in opinion polls by 20 points, said that it would scrap the bill if it wins in general elections next year. Spending £290 million of taxpayers’ money on the plan is “a failed exercise in Conservative party management,” Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer said.
Sunak risks embarrassment
Defeat would be a huge embarrassment for Sunak, as no government has lost a vote this early on in the parliamentary process since 1986. Even if the bill passes, the prime minister will face pressure on both sides of the political spectrum — with far-right Conservatives calling for tougher amendments, and opposition from the House of Lords, which plays a key role in examining bills and questioning government action. Sunak has staked so much on the policy, and his failure to deliver the bill would severely weaken his authority. Reuters reports that the current battle on immigration “echoes parliamentary showdowns over Brexit” which led to the exit of then Prime Minister Theresa May.
France in a similar dilemma
Tougher measures against illegal migrants faced strong resistance in France, where members of the opposition voted down a similarly controversial legislation on Tuesday which was framed as essential to expelling foreign criminals from France. The bill was proposed by President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government as a way to expel more undocumented people, while also improving migrants’ integration. One of the provisions would remove a ban to expel migrants who arrive in France before the age of 13. French advocacy groups have criticized the bill for disregarding undocumented workers who form the backbone of key industries in France. Macron on Tuesday rejected his interior minister’s offer to resign after the bill he spearheaded failed, and instead ordered him to find new ways to push the legislation through.