NASA astronauts form US political nonprofit

More than 100 former US astronauts launched a nonprofit to address an issue closer to home — the future of US democracy.

Astronauts for America, which includes Democrats, Republicans and independents, plans to issue scores for political candidates and to hold officials accountable if they ignore the rule of law, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The group said in an open letter that they were concerned by the “steady erosion of our founding values and principles” that had resulted in “political polarization and subversion of key constitutional and institutional norms.”

While the letter does not mention President Donald Trump, the group’s co-founder said he decided to start the organization after witnessing an “un-American” immigration raid at a carwash.