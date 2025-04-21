Tariffs set to dominate World Bank and IMF spring meetings

World financial leaders are in Washington, DC this week for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meetings amid plummeting business and economic confidence as a result of US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The talks are expected to focus on the fallout from tariffs, with many economists and other experts arguing that they are likely to hammer US — and international — economic prospects.

A twice-yearly Brookings-Financial Times index of business confidence fell to its lowest level on record, while Trump’s economic approval is at its worst in either of his presidential terms.