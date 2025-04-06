Governments scramble to navigate global trade turmoil as US tariffs take effect

President Donald Trump’s baseline 10% tariffs on all US imports went into effect Sunday, as the country’s biggest trading partners braced for further shocks later this week.

So far, the reaction to the duties has been mixed: China retaliated with 34% tariffs on all US exports, while others like Israel prepared to negotiate. Some, including Indonesia and Taiwan, said they had no plan to push back. According to Trump’s National Economic Council chief, more than 50 countries have already contacted the White House asking for talks.

The range of responses, market volatility, and ballooning trade war underscore the unprecedented nature of Trump’s attack on the global trade system, with the consequences for Washington — planned and unplanned — still unclear.