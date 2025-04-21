Hegseth looks safe at the Pentagon — for now

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks safe in his job — for now.

A flurry of firings at the Pentagon attributed to leak allegations, followed by a New York Times report that Hegseth shared information about US strikes on Yemen in a second Signal chat, are prompting fresh handwringing over Hegseth’s future. That speculation kicked into high gear on Sunday after a former top Pentagon official warned that the defense secretary was presiding over a department “in disarray.”

The president and his top aides promptly rallied to Hegseth’s side on Monday in a replay of the internal circling of the wagons that took place last month, after a reporter was added to a Signal chat where more sensitive Yemen details were shared.

Trump told reporters that he remains confident in Hegseth, who is “doing a great job.” The president placed the blame on “disgruntled employees” and criticized the “fake news” media for reporting on the defense secretary’s actions, maintaining that Hegseth was elevated to his position “to get rid of a lot of bad people.”

AD

Those involved have denied the leaking charges and say they remain unaware what exactly they “were investigated for.”

Despite Trump’s public support, some people close to the administration see Hegseth as imperiled and compare the current siege to his difficult confirmation fight, which was marked by allegations of excessive drinking and mistreatment of his ex-wife.

And this time around, there’s a little less confidence that Hegseth can survive the hits. One of those people told Semafor that after some of Hegseth’s closest allies were fired for reasons that aren’t yet clear, he’s on an island at the Pentagon.

Not to mention that, while Trump remains behind Hegseth, the president also can tire of defending his advisers.

The defense secretary himself angrily dismissed the new reports as “hit pieces” on Monday.

“Not going to work with me, because we’re changing the Defense Department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of war fighters and anonymous smears from disgruntled former employees on old news, doesn’t matter,” Hegseth said.