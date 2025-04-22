Affirm joins Musk-fueled Delaware exit

Affirm, the fintech giant controlled by Paypal co-founder Max Levchin, plans to move its legal home out of Delaware, joining in the Elon Musk-inspired protest movement against America’s longtime corporate home.

The company is preparing to reincorporate in Nevada or Texas, according to people familiar with the matter. Affirm joins a growing list of companies quitting Delaware in a rebuke to legacy institutions they see as beholden to liberal forces. Levchin worked at PayPal with Musk, who set off the #Dexit push when he moved Tesla to Texas last year in protest after a Delaware judge nixed his $56 billion bonus.

DropBox, Roblox, Bill Ackman’s investment fund Pershing Square, AMC Networks, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment are all in the process of reincorporating in Nevada, which offers insiders more immunity from lawsuits and wider discretion in day-to-day management.

MercadoLibre, another fintech giant, is reincorporating in Texas, and Meta flirted with doing the same but left the matter off its corporate ballot filed publicly last week. Walmart, which Semafor reported was considering a move, hasn’t yet finalized its 2025 ballot.

“At this point, any lawyer recommending incorporation in Delaware is committing malpractice,” Musk posted on X last week.

Affirm’s move would need shareholder approval, but Levchin controls almost half of the company’s votes through special stock. Another 18% of the vote is in the hands of Shopify, which invested in Affirm in 2020. An Affirm spokesman declined to comment.