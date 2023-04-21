Twitter removes all government affiliation labels for media organizations

Twitter appears to have removed all government-affiliation labels from news organizations' accounts after the platform was accused of mischaracterizing the editorial independence of publicly-funded newsrooms. Several news accounts, including NPR, CBC, and PBS said they would stop tweeting over the inaccurate labels.

Twitter also appears to have taken down its page outlining what classifies newsrooms as "government-funded" or "state-affiliated."

The accounts of organizations like NPR, PBS, CBC, and BBC no longer have the tag of "Government-funded media" underneath their handles.

Accounts for state media organizations in Russia and China, like RT and Xinhua News, also no longer have a "state-affiliated" label.