After NPR and PBS, Canada's CBC stops tweeting over 'government-funded' label

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, CBC/Radio-Canada wrote that the network's journalism is "impartial and independent," and to "suggest otherwise is untrue."

According to Twitter, government-funded media are defined as "outlets where the government provides some or all of the outlet's funding and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content."

The Canadian broadcaster is the third news organization to suspend activities on its official Twitter accounts in opposition to being mislabeled.

U.S. outlets NPR and PBS quit Twitter due to "state-affiliated" and "government-funded" media labels earlier this month.