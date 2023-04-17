After NPR and PBS, Canada's CBC stops tweeting over 'government-funded' label
The News
CBC/Radio-Canada announced that it would pause its Twitter activity after the social media platform tagged the account with a "government-funded media" label.
Know More
In a tweet on Monday afternoon, CBC/Radio-Canada wrote that the network's journalism is "impartial and independent," and to "suggest otherwise is untrue."
According to Twitter, government-funded media are defined as "outlets where the government provides some or all of the outlet's funding and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content."
The Canadian broadcaster is the third news organization to suspend activities on its official Twitter accounts in opposition to being mislabeled.
U.S. outlets NPR and PBS quit Twitter due to "state-affiliated" and "government-funded" media labels earlier this month.
Step Back
Canadian conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who is campaigning to defund CBC, said last week that he had written to Twitter's CEO Elon Musk to request that CBC be labeled "accurately".
On Sunday, the "government-funded media" label appeared on some CBC Twitter feeds.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Poilievre's move an attack on Canadian "culture and local content".
"In order to attack this institution that is important for many, many Canadians, he runs to American billionaires, the tech giants that they continue to defend," Trudeau told reporters on Monday.