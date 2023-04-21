Republicans end the week short on votes for their debt ceiling plan

Kevin McCarthy has his work cut out for him next week.

As of Friday afternoon, the House speaker still hadn’t wrapped up enough votes to pass Republicans’ party-line debt-ceiling bill, according to sources keeping tabs on the whip count. What’s more, they said, it’s unclear how McCarthy could satisfy his members’ clashing demands.

One House Republican aide described the situation as a “mess” that would need to be dealt with in the coming days. They blamed the impasse on members more interested in generating headlines than reaching a deal.

“Some members do it for their district, and other members do it for headlines,” the aide said. “And so we just end up with, as I call them, exercises in futility.”

Brian Riedl, a Republican budget expert who has communicated with a dozen House GOP offices in the past day, told Semafor he could see “no direct path to reforms that would win over” all of the remaining holdouts.

“The criticism isn't all coming from the same wing of the party,” he said. “There are moderates and conservatives and northeast Republicans who I'm told all have different concerns that are even somewhat contradictory.”

“It's going to be a very difficult needle to thread,” he added.