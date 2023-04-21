‘Don’t f*** it up!’: Republicans worry as hardliners push for more debt ceiling concessions

Despite taking a few victory laps over their party’s new debt limit legislation when it was unveiled this week, some conservative Republicans in the House say they want more big policy concessions before pledging to support the proposal.

One big thing on their wish list: Even tighter limits on the food stamp program.

Rep. Scott Perry, chair of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, told reporters it was one of “a few cleanup things that we need to discuss.”

As currently written, the legislation would already expand the program’s work requirements so that they would apply to Americans as old as 56, up from 49 today. Conservative members want to go further, however, by increasing the minimum hours of work or community service able-bodied adults need to qualify for the program to 30, up from 20 under current law.

Both Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Andy Biggs of Arizona told Semafor they wanted to see the work requirement moved to 30 hours.

AD

Many Republicans believe those demands would threaten to knock a package that’s already loaded with conservative priorities off the rails. The GOP only has four votes to spare in what’s expected to be a party-line vote with unanimous Democratic opposition next week. Republican members from the Northeast are said to be especially wary about major cuts to food stamps, formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

A GOP lawmaker told Semafor that pushing the work requirement above 20 hours would start “taking numbers off the board for Republicans.”

One House GOP aide argued the House Freedom Caucus already succeeded in getting their measures into the bill and now seem to be interested in simply running up the score.

“They got a lot that wasn’t originally on the table,” they said, describing provisions repealing large chunks of the Inflation Reduction Act as major “wins” for the hardliners.

“This is a sensible proposal and we want to keep folks in lockstep. I would say don’t fuck it up!” the aide said.

AD

For now, Republican leaders appear to be resisting any additional changes to the bill. “This is the deal,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said, according to CNN.