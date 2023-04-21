Curing disease is the hot new field for AI talent

A new wave of Silicon Valley computer scientists are leaving Big Tech for biotech, as experts predict advances in artificial intelligence will turn curing diseases into a software problem.

It turns out many of the same skills software engineers have been using on self-driving cars and other machine-learning challenges are in demand more than ever in bio sciences, where new AI algorithms are helping scientists create drugs from scratch using code.

And there is a lot of money to be made. Morgan Stanley last year estimated AI in drug discovery could lead to $50 billion in industry growth over the next decade.

It’s causing people like Lance Martin, who has a PhD in computational biology but has spent years working on autonomous driving at companies like Uber, to revisit new opportunities in biosciences. “The interesting potential shift now is the application of some of these newer methods, such as language models to drug design. It’s super exciting,” he said.

Advances in AI inspired biotech firm Absci to reframe its focus. Founded in 2011 by Sean McClain, Absci was focused on its patented, genetically-engineered form of E. coli bacteria used for creating proteins. Then a few years ago, McClain made a bet that the transformer models pioneered by Google were about to change the biotech industry.

Absci acquired Denovium, an AI company, and began hiring employees from Silicon Valley firms like Tesla and OpenAI. It built a multi-million-dollar supercomputer in Oregon that could use data Absci had gathered on protein interactions to help generate new, potentially lucrative drugs.

Absci has since been partnering with big pharma companies like Merck and developing drugs of its own. “The future of drug development is designing drugs with the click of a button on a computer with generative AI,” McClain told Semafor.

Joshua Meier, Absci’s chief AI officer and a former OpenAI researcher, said the company is already generating proteins that look like they could be promising drugs.

“You could imagine a future where the models get so good that the probability of success starts to go up dramatically,” he said. “96% of drugs will fail in a clinical trial. Imagine you’re no longer 4% success, but you get up to 40% success.”