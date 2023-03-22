10 Minute Text
Getting the most out of life (while a robot drives you around): With Kyle Vogt
Mar 22, 2023, 8:06am EDT
Everyone in tech knows Kyle Vogt, the wunderkind co-founder of Twitch, the video game streaming service that Amazon bought for $1 billion. He went on to create Cruise Automation, the self-driving car company that sold to General Motors for $3.5 billion. He didn’t just pocket the cash and go. Vogt continued to run cruise and has actually made the cars work. They’re offering paid taxi rides in San Francisco, sans drivers. I texted with Vogt for ten minutes while he zoomed around the city in one of his cars, and learned a few interesting things about how fast the technology is progressing and what he would start next (If he were forced to leave Cruise).