Getting the most out of life (while a robot drives you around): With Kyle Vogt

Kyle Vogt said:

K: Great question. Working on Cruise is the best job I can imagine. But if I was doing something new it’d be biotech. I think the intersection of ML and bio is where we’re going to see the greatest positive impact on humanity. I think we’ll be able to address most diseases and other quality of life issues. Cruise will give you back an extra hour or two of your life every day, so the next focus will be living the best we can and making the most of the time we’ve got.