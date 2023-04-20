The West is making new moves in its economic war on Russia

Western governments are trying to plug some of the leakiest holes in their sanctions against Russia.

American, European, and British officials have begun fanning out across the Middle East and Central Asia on a coordinated mission to stop the Kremlin from acquiring pieces of hardware like low-tech semiconductors and industrial components. Known as dual use items, many are found in everyday consumer goods some countries continue to sell freely to Russia, but which are also capable of fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

The initiative, described by senior U.S. and European officials, is particularly focused on former Soviet states and international commercial hubs whose trade with Russia has surged since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

American and European officials are concerned that these countries are re-exporting seemingly benign Western goods like washing machines to Russia, where their chips can be repurposed for military uses, including missile-guidance systems.

The European Union’s sanction czar, David O’Sullivan, said Western officials were planning visits or had already made trips to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Armenia, and Georgia.

The diplomats are providing these countries with a specific list of dual-use products and materials that they should be banned from re-exporting to Russia. O’Sullivan declined to disclose the contents of the catalog, but said much of it focuses on ostensibly bland items like “integrated circuits” and “bits and pieces” of industrial components.

“It’s like Whac-a-Mole,” O’Sullivan, who spoke to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, said of enforcing sanctions. “This is a job that never ends.”

O’Sullivan said the task is delicate as many of these countries have deep trading relationships with Russia and haven’t formally signed on to the Western sanctions. But the Irish diplomat said their officials tell him they don’t want to be seen as aiding the Kremlin’s aggression in Ukraine.