The Republican debt ceiling plan still ‘doesn’t even exist’

Republicans said they were hoping to bring their legislation to the floor some time next week. But with no firm proposal in writing, it remains unclear if leaders can finalize and pass a bill in such a short time.

“We still have to resolve major questions like the dollar amount, and the duration, and the policy concessions we are seeking from the Senate. So it couldn’t possibly have 218 votes because it doesn’t even exist,” Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida told reporters.

Moving a party-line debt ceiling package is a critical test for House Republicans, who need to show they can pass their own bill before trying to negotiate a deal with the Biden administration. And time is ticking: On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs published a note saying the U.S. could reach its drop dead date on the debt limit in June, sooner than originally expected, due to weaker than anticipated tax collections.

AD

The proposal McCarthy outlined would raise the nation’s borrowing cap through some time in 2024 in exchange for trimming non-defense discretionary spending by $130 billion and capping its growth at 1% per year for a decade. It would also claw back unused COVID emergency funds, officially end Biden’s student debt cancellation plan (which already seems to be in trouble at the Supreme Court), and impose work requirements on some safety net programs.

But Republicans have yet to agree on whether to raise the borrowing limit for a full year, or by a fixed dollar amount that could run out sooner. They are also split on whether Medicaid beneficiaries, food stamp recipients, or both should be subject to more work requirements.

Meanwhile, McCarthy is facing pressure from his right flank to use the debt ceiling standoff to try and repeal large portions of the Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate, health, and tax law that Biden signed last year.