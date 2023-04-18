House Republicans might not have the votes to pass their new debt limit plan

Can Republicans even agree with each other on a plan to raise the debt ceiling? Washington is about to find out.

After months of buildup, House GOP leaders are expected to release a proposal today to lift the government’s borrowing limit that they hope can win support from 218 members of their own fractious party. Speaker Kevin McCarthy previewed the plan during a speech at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, saying it would increase the debt ceiling in return for budget cuts and changes to safety net programs as well as energy regulations. He promised a vote “in the coming weeks.”

McCarthy spent much of his address castigating President Biden for refusing to negotiate over the debt limit and asking for support from Wall Street, which is showing increasing signs of anxiety about a potential government default. “Join us in demanding a reasonable negotiation and responsible debt ceiling agreement that brings spending under control,” the California Republican said.

Afterwards, however, McCarthy offered mixed signals whether his proposal had enough backing to pass the House on a party-line vote. Asked on CNBC whether he’d amassed enough Republican support, McCarthy seemed to punt: “I think I have the support of America because I'll get the party behind it,” he said. But he later told CNN he had the necessary votes.