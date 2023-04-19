People should say why they are running for president

You know who takes this lesson to heart? Donald Trump.

At the beginning of the 2016 race, Jeb Bush was the frontrunner and everyone knew his top vulnerability: His last name. So when Jeb’s onetime protege Marco Rubio launched his campaign, he subtly called for a “new generation” of politicians to take over. The press caught the implied reference to his brother’s unpopular presidency and gave him the headlines he wanted. Very clever.

Then Trump showed up and just said the quiet part out loud: George W. Bush was a lousy president who left Republicans with Barack Obama in charge and the Iraq War was a stupid idea. Republicans weren’t used to hearing that from their side — Jeb squawked that Trump sounded like “Michael Moore.” But the attacks reinforced Trump’s outsider brand and raised voter concerns about Jeb’s viability. Meanwhile, Rubio’s bank shots fed the idea he was a too-slick professional politician, which Christie eventually used to end his campaign in a single debate.

When people say Trump ”tells it like it is” despite being a serial liar, this is often what they mean. He’s sometimes credited with a savant-like ability to identify his opponents’ vulnerabilities, but much of this schtick is just repeating what pundits on cable are already saying about them rather than using some “Inception”-style scheme to plant the same idea in voters’ subconscious with magic words.

Trump and his allies portraying DeSantis as an off-putting weirdo who’s too far right for swing voters — exactly what talking heads already say his vulnerabilities are — is perfectly in line with this approach. Whatever DeSantis is doing right now with Trump is not.

AD

Take Trump’s indictment: DeSantis tried an “Inception” move by casually mentioning Trump’s hush money payment to Stormy Daniels — without criticizing it — while defending him. This was too clever by half: Trump’s fans caught the implication, demanded he rally harder behind Trump, and then DeSantis looked weak backing off.

What would a more direct version look like? It would probably sound closer to what Christie had to say at Semafor’s Tuesday event. He criticized the indictment, but added: “If you have someone who has had an affair with a porn star, paid her off $130,000 to cover it up, to keep that information from the American people while he’s seeking the highest office in the land, that’s not the character of someone I think should be President of the United States.”

Perhaps this particular indictment is not the best hill to die on. But saying you’re a winner is not the same as calling Trump a loser. Saying you’re a strong executive whose appointees know what they’re doing is not the same as saying Trump is a lousy executive whose appointees were disasters by his own admission. Eventually, you have to say what it is you mean or voters start to wonder if you have anything to say at all.