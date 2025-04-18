South Africa’s new US envoy targets ‘misinformation’

South Africa’s new US envoy will prioritize correcting “misinformation” about his country’s domestic policies as he attempts to mend the increasingly adversarial relationship between Pretoria and Washington, he told Semafor.

Mcebisi Jonas, a former deputy finance minister and current chair of telecoms company MTN, was appointed this week and faces a dizzying array of challenges. For one, Donald Trump’s White House has grown hostile towards South Africa over its criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and Pretoria’s new land laws.

Trade ties are at a low: Four US lawmakers in February called for sanctions and the revocation of South Africa’s trade preferences under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a crucial pillar of its export economy. Pretoria was also hit with 31% bilateral tariffs as part of Trump’s “Liberation Day” since-suspended duties — in addition to 25% levies on autos and car parts, another key sector for South Africa.

“We have to do a lot of groundwork, especially to counter misinformation on issues like land reform, and to engage in dialogue to clarify these issues,” Jonas told Semafor in a doorstop interview. “We need to understand the thinking from the other side. That’s how we respond appropriately.”

“I’m not underplaying the challenge,” Jonas had remarked in an interview with local broadcaster 702 this week. “It’s complex by its very nature. But I believe in long-term engagement and finding areas of common interest.”