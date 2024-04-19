Several Iranian airports closed after reported explosions

Explosions were heard near the Iranian city of Isfahan Thursday, according to state media, as several U.S. news organizations, citing U.S. officials, reported that Israeli missiles had struck a site in Iran.

ABC News first reported Thursday that Israel had attacked Iran, followed by reports from CBS News, NBC News, and CNN. Flights heading to the Iranian cities of Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz were suspended in the wake of the reported attack, according to Iranian state media.

Israel’s military and government did not publicly confirm or comment on reports of the attack, but two Israeli defense officials told The New York Times that the military had carried out a strike in Iran.

AD

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier on Thursday that the country would make its “own decisions” on how to respond to Tehran’s attack last week, despite allies, including the U.S., urging restraint in Israel’s response.

Iran’s foreign minister told CNN Thursday that any military action by Israel against Tehran would be met with a response that is “immediate and at a maximum level.”

Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones in its first direct attack against Israel last week. The strikes caused limited damage after being intercepted by Israeli air defense with the help of allies. Iran said the attack was a “legitimate defense” against a deadly attack on its consulate in Syria that it blamed Israel for.

AD

The U.S. and Israel’s European allies imposed sanctions on Iran’s drone program, signaling that they preferred a diplomatic response to Tehran’s attack over any potential military action in the hopes of preventing a regional war. Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said last week, “We will exact a price on Iran, in the manner and at the time that is right for us.”

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.